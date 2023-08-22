MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Day two of the Tennessee special session on public safety came and went, with little to show for it.

So far, we have seen floor sessions adjourn, committees not follow the agendas and even members of the public be cleared out of committee rooms from the audience.

During the civil justice subcommittee meeting, Chairman Lowell Russell had the audience removed from the room.

Some of them were people who were part of the very reason this special session on public safety was called by Governor Bill Lee.

“You had people in there who were affected directly by the Covenant Shooting who were kicked out of the room,” said Representative Antonio Parkinson, a Democrat from Memphis, who was part of the subcommittee.

Both the Tennessee House and Senate adjourned before 10 a.m. on day two of the session, without a single bill discussed on either floor.

“I don’t think it’s going the way the Governor intended it to go initially, I think it’s going the way the legislature wants it to go,” said Parkinson.

Then, during the senate judiciary committee, there were 55 bills on the agenda.

Only three were voted on – the rest tabled.

In total, 52 bills were tabled.

Senator Jack Johnson, a Republican from Franklin, was the sponsor of one bill that did pass, working to eliminate human trafficking in Tennessee.

“If you’re engaging in child and human sex trafficking in Tennessee, we’re coming after you. We’re going to war with you,” said Johnson.

The House does not have another floor session until Thursday morning.

The Senate is back on the floor starting Wednesday at 2 p.m.