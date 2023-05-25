MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly six years ago, Terry Davis of Whitehaven became a viral sensation.
He was celebrating the Fourth of July and his wheelchair malfunctioned, leaving him parked right next to a firework as it went off while family members screamed from behind the camera.
Thankfully, Terry was completely unharmed by the explosive.
Since the video went viral, his viewers rallied behind him and he was able to get a new wheelchair, a van and a ramp at his home.
Now, though, he and his family are asking for help again because they need to purchase a new van.
Terry said his van has become damaged beyond repair, and wheelchair-accessible vans are very pricey. They require custom suspension to carry wheelchairs that can weigh hundreds of pounds plus room to hold an unfolding ramp. They can cost upwards of $70,000.
“I took it to the shop and the shop said the van was very dangerous, that I could have an accident in it because it isn’t up to par,” Terry Davis said.
Davis told FOX13 he and his family are grateful for the support his fans have given him in the past and they hope the community will come through for them once again.
“I’m proud to know that there are people out there who really care about me,” he said.
In the years since his video went viral, Davis has leaned into his fame.
He is constantly recognized and asked for pictures and even has custom decals on his wheelchair that read, “Oh Lawd, Back Up Terry’s Ride.”
He has been invited to Fourth of July events around the country as a special guest.
“They’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t believe we got Terry to come out and spend the fourth of July with us,’” Annette Carter, Terry’s mother, said. “I would have never thought that people would love my son the way they do now.”
Terry has been wheelchair bound for 13 years because of a spinal cord injury.
He said the new van would help his mother and grandmother get him to doctor’s appointments more easily.
He also shared some advice for people who plan to set off fireworks this summer.
“Light it and run,” he said. “Or back it up!”
If you would like to help Terry and his family, you can donate to their GoFundMe campaign.
