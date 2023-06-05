MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mayoral candidates forum will take place Thursday, June 8, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
The event is scheduled from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The forum is sponsored by UptheVote901, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., the Social Justice Ministry of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis.
The public is invited to attend the forum in person. It will be streamed live on Facebook - @theblvd1 and @blackclergy901
The election is set for Oct. 5. The first day of early voting is Sept. 15.
