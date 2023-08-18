UNITED STATES - Over 70 percent of Americans are sour on the nation's economy, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.
While 28 percent of Americans describe the economy as excellent (3 percent) or good (25 percent) 71 percent describe it as either no so good (34 percent) or poor (37 percent).
Also, over half (51 percent) think the economy is getting worse and 28 percent think it's unchanged, according the poll's results.
Twenty percent of those questioned said they think the economy is improving.
Sixty percent of Americans describe their financial situation these days as either excellent (10 percent) or good (50 percent), while 38 percent describe it either as not so good (26 percent) or poor (12 percent).
“Can you be generally happy with your personal financial position and still think the economy is going in the tank? For a broad section of Americans, apparently so,” asked polling analyst Tom Malloy for Quinnipiac.
