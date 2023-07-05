MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Raccoons and other pests creeping around and living in the walls at a Memphis apartment complex.
Tenants at Lakeville Townhomes off East Raines Road and Airways Boulevard in Whitehaven said they are under attack.
They said property management has done nothing to remove the wild animals.
“The raccoons be all up on the roof. You can hear them scratching,” said Diamond Payne, a Lakeville Townhomes tenant.
Payne lives at the apartment complex with her family.
She is among several tenants who said they hear raccoons creeping in the walls.
“Like, it’s horrible,” Payne said.
A tenant sent FOX13 a picture of a raccoon sitting at a window inside the vacant apartment.
Tierra Gibson said she’s been living at the complex for only five months, but already looking for a new place to live.
“They carry diseases, so it’s real harmful for residents to be living here,” Gibson said.
Day after day, Gibson said problems continue to pile up inside her apartment.
Including a bee hole at the top of her ceiling.
“I’ve been stung three times while I’ve been here,” Gibson said.
FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Code Enforcement to find out if they've received any reports of raccoons and bees.
They said they didn’t know about any wildlife inside the apartments.
But we found a broken window in one vacant apartment that could be an entry point.
“If the apartments are vacant and the window is broken that is called open to casual entry. Either the window needs to be repaired, or they need to board and secure that empty apartment,” said Arlenia Cole, City of Memphis spokeswoman.
Cole said code enforcement will be coming to Lakeville Townhomes for an inspection.
Cole provided the following statement Wednesday evening:
"In terms of the city’s ordinance, one of the most common 311 service requests are vacant or abandoned structures open to casual entry and/or structures that need repair. These complaints are addressed by giving a violation notice to the property owner with a specified time to correct. If the property owner does not correct within the time specified, code enforcement uses its final authorized course of action which is to cite the owner to Shelby County Environmental court."
FOX13 reached out to the property management at the complex for the past two days but did not receive a response.
