0 Race for Germantown mayor heating up days before midterm elections

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The race for mayor in Germantown is one of the most closely watched and heated races in Shelby County.

Two candidates are running for the seat.

Both incumbent Mike Palazzolo and John Barzizza said public safety and schools are two areas they are focusing on as Election Day looms.

The candidates were out campaigning all day Monday at the New Bethel Missionary Church in Germantown.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Most voters believe this race is going to be a close one.

If re-elected, Palazzolo wants to carry out the Germantown Forward 20/30 initiative that he helped put in place in 2015. That initiative addresses public safety.

“I’d like to add an 8th police district; we need to rebuild one of our fire stations,” said Palazzolo.

Palazzolo spent the day telling voters he also wants to enhance the parks in the city by adding greenways and bike lanes. He adds that the school system is key to quality of life.

“I want to make sure that we’re taking care of our public schools – probably our number one business in Germantown is public education. And we built an addition to Riverdale, we built a new school, we probably need to do an addition at Houston middle,” he added.

Barzizza has concerns about the schools. He said that’s one reason a group of young people encouraged him to run for mayor instead of seeking re-election as alderman.

“They said we are concerned about the schools, we’re concerned about the apartments that will have a direct effect on the schools. Schools are already overcrowded,” he said.

Barzizza said he’s not in favor of the city building more apartments because those will bring more renters to the city. He says that will cause overcrowding in the schools.

Barzizza also told voters about his plans to address public safety on school campuses.

“I brought up the fact that we needed to spend some money on cameras, and more fencing at the schools,” Barzizza said.

The polls close at 7 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.