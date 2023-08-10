HERNANDO, Miss. - A costly prank that’s anything but funny happened in Hernando.
Police reported that someone stole a radar speed sign.
Authorities are now working to track down the suspect.
“It was there yesterday," a neighbor told FOX13 on Thursday. "I guess it just disappeared today."
The sign was last seen posted at the intersection of Saint Ives and Huntingdon Lane.
“It’s just a speed sign. What you need it for,” asked 13-year-old Josef Reinhardt.
“My dad told me it was missing,” his sister, Elli Reinhardt, told us.
In a Thursday Facebook post, the Hernando Police Department asked for the community’s help finding the stolen sign.
Those we spoke with did some guesswork, sharing what they think might have happened to it.
“It was probably some teenagers or something,” Steve Roberts told us.
We wanted to get an estimate on the value of the radar post.
Police told FOX13 a radar sign costs them $3,000 and is used to track speed to determine how many officers are needed in the area.
Now that the sign has been stolen, neighbors are now pondering on other safety alternatives.
“I hate speed bumps, but we may have to go to that,” said Roberts.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the stole radar speed to call the Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.
