MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after law enforcement raided residences and "trap houses" he was connected to, court documents showed.
On September 14, law enforcement and officers conducted a search warrant at 3218 Estes Street that listed Christopher Blue as the targeted suspect.
When they knocked and tried to gain the entrance to the home, no response was given. Law enforcements forced their way into the front door and made contact with Blue at the stairs.
Blue was then detained without any incident.
Law enforcements then continued the search and found $1,880, assorted bullets, THC edibles, 14.0 grams of suspected Marijuana and three Alprazolam pills. A Ruger 5.7 was also found from under the seat of a BMW car.
Records showed that another home on 1546 S Highland Street, which was also Blue's mother's home, was searched.
A woman there was also detained without incident.
Law enforcement recovered 51 green Oxycodone pills from the rear bedroom a FN 509 handgun, 5.4 pounds of suspected marijuana inside a brow box, 346.7 grams of suspected Fentanyl, one Ecstasy pill, a credit card embossing machine, a Citadel Warthog 12 handgun, 12 shotgun, a Hardin Arms, a Lewis Machine and Tool and other hand guns.
One "trap house", on S. Highland Street according to records, showed that they found scales, guns, ammunition, and cellphones.
A second "trap house" on Green Dolphin Street showed that law enforcements found scales and cellphones.
The houses on South Highland Street and Green Dolph Street are referred to in Blue's arrest affidavit as "Trap House 1" and "Trap House 2".
"Trap House" is a common street phrase referring to a place where illegal drugs are sold.
All evidence was sent over to a station for processing.
Blue did not want to speak with officers when he was sent in for questioning and asked for a lawyer.
Law enforcements continued the investigation and found that there were 4 PC buys from Blue in which a detective used a reliable CS to purchase felony narcotics using recorded SCSO narcotic funds.
During one of the PC buys, a detective saw Blue's Silver 2-door BMW pull up to the home. He got out of the car with a brown box as well.
Records said that inside the box was several pounds of Marijuana. Law enforcements both said that the same brown box with marijuana was inside of a Chevy Impala at 1546 S Highland Street was the same box they saw at Dolphin Street several days earlier.
Blue has also used that Chevy Impala in different investigations, records showed.
Blue is facing many charges including multiple counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of property and possession of drugs.
He is due in court on September 18.
