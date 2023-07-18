COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Several railroad cars have disconnected from a train's engine and cars cannot go over railroad crossings along Byhalia Road extending to Shea Road, according to Collierville Police.
Police advise that travelers find an alternative route, and that efforts to reconnect the rail cars could take at least at hour's time before crossings are reopened.
