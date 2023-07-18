Railroad crossing generic

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Several railroad cars have disconnected from a train's engine and cars cannot go over railroad crossings along Byhalia Road extending to Shea Road, according to Collierville Police.

Police advise that travelers find an alternative route, and that efforts to reconnect the rail cars could take at least at hour's time before crossings are reopened.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News