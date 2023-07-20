MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Losing your power to a storm is bad enough.
Losing your power to thieves may be even worse.
A Raleigh couple said someone stole the generator they were using early Wednesday morning after their power went out Tuesday night.
“We thought it may have been one of the cats and unplugged something,” said an anonymous resident.
But it wasn’t a cat.
Instead, it was thieves stealing a Firman Tri-Fuel generator from a garage in Raleigh just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A resident who didn’t want to be on camera to protect their identity said she woke up sweating with the fans and TV not running and shut down.
“We had three fans going to keep some air circulation, and by the time my husband made it to the door, there was no one in sight,” said the resident.
Memphis Police said the suspect dragged the generator from the garage to the side of the house.
Then the crook placed the generator in their car and drove away, leaving behind a cord.
The woman said they have a camera in the garage, but because the power has been out for the entire week, it wasn’t working at the time.
The couple said they found the generator for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
When FOX13 typed in "Firman Tri-Fuel Generator," we found it being sold for $700.
It was posted just hours after it was stolen.
“It wasn’t smart because it is not a current model. Not one you are going to find local. They didn’t think about that,” said an anonymous resident.
Neighbor Kate McKnight has been without power for four days.
She said once she heard the news, she was shocked this happened in her neighborhood.
“How? And why? So I started to think, 'It’s hot,' so they decided to steal them,” McKnight said.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police.
No suspects are in custody, but the investigation continues.
