MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Stealing food from mouths that need it the most.
A Raleigh mother had all the money she needed to feed her three kids.
But in a split second, she was left with nothing after finding out her food stamp benefits were stolen.
“Now that they took it, I got to figure it out,” said Diamond Monique, the EBT card fraud victim.
All the money Diamond Monique had to help pay for food this month is gone.
“It’s sad that it’s get swept from right underneath your nose,” said Monique.
Each month, she gets $900 from the state of Tennessee to provide for her three kids.
So she wasn’t expecting for her EBT card to be declined at the grocery store three days later.
“Why am I getting declined? I haven’t been grocery shopping,” said Monique.
Monique said she immediately called the Department of Human Services EBT customer service line.
They told her, she’s a victim of EBT card fraud.
Four different charges came from Oceanside, Calif..
Two charges at a Walmart for about $90 dollars.
Less than two hours later, a pair of charges for more than $300 each.
The mother of three was left with $15 for the rest of the month.
“People don’t understand, it’s hard you know. I don’t have help like that. This was my help. It’s not just food, it’s everyday life-to-life basis with three kids,” said Monique.
Jeff Horton owns One Point Solutions Group, a cybersecurity firm in Memphis.
He said EBT card fraud is a growing trend across the country.
He said thieves place devices on card readers to steal your info during checkout.
“Be aware of your surroundings and check those scanners when you are swiping your card just to make sure everything looks right,” Horton said.
Fox13 reached out to the Department of Health Services, which said it is unable to reissue stolen benefits and the case is being reviewed by the federal food and nutrition service.
In December, we reported on a similar incident.
The department recommended if anyone has their EBT benefits stolen to call their customer service line.
If your EBT card has been compromised, call the EBT Customer Service line at 1-888-997-9444.
To assist TDHS/OIG with investigations of card skimming fraud, report the incident to the OIG fraud hotline at 1-800-241-2629.
