MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Frustrations is growing for people who live in Raleigh.
They have been without power for four days.
That's also four days with no air conditioning.
Many told FOX13 that they've had to sleep in their cars because their homes are too hot.
FOX13 spoke to neighbors who said they've been getting mixed signals from Memphis Light, Gas and Water.
And with that grows many neighbors' impatience and frustration as the hot temperatures continue to soar to dangerous levels.
Kimberly Cox said that every time she called MLGW, she was told her power had been restored.
“You got two houses that’s restored," she said Wednesday, "but you got 15 or 16 more up here that’s not restored. Stop saying it.”
Cox added: “My baby got asthma. It’s hot out here. I’ve been sleeping in my car since Sunday. If I could leave, I would. I have plenty of places to go. How can I leave my house?”
Kenneth Middlebrook shared Cox's frustration.
“My neighbor borrowed a generator, so I got a fan, one fan hooked up yesterday," Middlebrook said Wednesday. "I’ve been just sitting in my car because I can’t stay in the house.”
"You're the first person to report an outage," according to an MLGW message.
It’s messages like this that have Middlebrook confused.
Middlebrook said that he had been calling MLGW since Sunday..
Now, he fears his community has been forgotten by the utility company.
“I see everybody power pop on," Middlebrook said. "A friend of mine power popped on yesterday and everything. Our power, no power popped on. I’m trying to see what’s going on.”
On Wednesday morning, MLGW said it had restored power to 90,000 customers after 120,000 lost power following Sunday night's storms. It added that 101 electric repair crews working, in addition to 28 troubleshooter crews, 79 tree cutting crews and 50 damage assessment crews.
MLGW had previously said that it'd take "multiple days" to achieve full restoration.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 31,004 customers were without power due to 873 outages, according to the MLGW outage map.
MLGW customers who receive SNAP benefits can apply for replacement funds here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Replacement SNAP benefits offered for those who lost power, food following severe storms
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- 'That is completely dangerous': Driver caught on video doing donuts in front of police
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives