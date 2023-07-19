MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Tens of thousands still without power Wednesday night, and MLGW says the expectation is to have all 17 of the main circuits restored.
One of the red spots on the MLGW outage map – parts of North Memphis, specifically Raleigh.
“You just expect a power outage when it rains here,” said Bessie Hall, a Raleigh resident.
Hall said she lost power three times in the last month for more than 24 hours each time. She said every time, her groceries are affected.
“You hit the nail in the head, now my deep freezer is beginning to thaw, my food is finna start spoiling,” Hall said.
A day after her power went out, her thermostat was already up by seven degrees.
Wednesday night, Hall decided to stay with her friend and coworker Kimberly Perkins, who also lost power on Tuesday and got it back early Wednesday morning.
Perkins said it was unpleasant for those few hours.
“It was terrible, it was miserable, my kids was cranky, we was all cranky, even the dog was cranky.”
Although Hall is lucky enough to have someone to stay with, she says having power restored can still take days.
She said she hopes that crews will be in her neighborhood soon.
“Nobody should be last, we should all be priority because we’re all MLGW customers.”
Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones said the fixes and improvements approved with funding for MLGW could take about three to four years for customers to see.
