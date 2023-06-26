Raleigh residents among thousands across Mid-South still without power in storm aftermath

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Are you among the thousands of MLGW customers with no power?
The Raleigh community is frustrated after Sunday’s massive storm knocked out several homes across the Bluff City.
“We need power," an anonymous Raleigh resident said. "It’s too hot out here."
Trees torn apart, branches and debris scattered all over streets and no power.
That’s what thousands of Raleigh residents woke up to Monday morning.
“It was just loud," the neighbor said. "We heard this whistle sound and sounded like a train. Then we heard the loud boom."
More than 100,000 customers were left with no power across the city, according to Memphis Light Gas and Water.
One neighbor who asked not to be identified said she is the only one on her block who did not lose power. Even though there was a tree that ripped from the ground, just a few inches from her home.
Luckily, the neighbors weren’t home at the time when the tree fell.
No one was hurt, but the storm left behind a path of destruction.
“It landed and destroyed their garage, their poor cars, and landed on the side of our house," the neighbor said. "But we have a little damage done."
With temperatures rising to over 90 degrees, no power for things like air conditioning or keeping food fresh in the refrigerator could be concerning and dangerous.
People are scrambling to find a way to keep cool in their homes.
“My food spoiled and everybody buying food for the Fourth of July, OK?" said Larry Newsome, a Raleigh resident. "Anything go bad they ain’t going to compensate you anything. It just don’t make any sense."
MLGW said it will take multiple days to restore the power.
They are urging people to follow these steps:
- Stay cool, hydrated and conserve water;
- If you wash dishes by hand, don’t leave the water running for rinsing;
- Don’t let the faucet run while you clean vegetables and other foods;
- Delay washing clothes, watering your lawn or washing your car until 5 p.m. Monday;
- Take short showers;
- Plug the sink to capture enough water for your shave instead of continuously running the water.
“We got women out here with newborn babies at home or people that might be on a respirator," the anonymous Raleigh resident said. "We need MLGW to step it up. Step up their game."
