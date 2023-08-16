MEMPHIS, Tenn. - SNAP benefits applications lost.
Dozens of Memphians are demanding answers after problems with the Department of Human Services (DHS) system in Raleigh.
FOX13 has been following issues with SNAP benefits for months.
“Are they even doing their job, or are they throwing them away,” said an anonymous mother.
It is a headache dozens of Memphis families have been dealing with in the past few months.
The mother we spoke with did not want to show her face on camera.
She said this Raleigh DHS location misplaced her SNAP benefits application several times.
“For this month, this will be four times that I’ve came in. The documents I keep dropping off are the same ones they are losing,” said the mother.
Since June, she’s been continuously coming to the Raleigh office to receive SNAP benefits.
She filled out the application that required important information, including her name, address and social security number.
But her caseworker said those applications have not been processed through the system.
And she is not the only one.
“I was supposed to get my food stamp card in the mail a week ago, but it never came, because apparently my caseworker didn’t finish the last steps for her job,” said DeAndre Smith.
State Representative Antonio Parkinson represents the Raleigh area.
He said he spoke to several employees at the Raleigh DHS office for answers.
“They’re short staffed, they’re overworked, some of the new people being bought on are put on the floor to work some of these cases. Some of the cases are behind,” said Representative Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis).
Parkinson told FOX13 he will be directly reaching out to the TDHS commissioner and the manager of the Raleigh location addressing the backlog of SNAP applications.
He hoped to give the community the answers and assistance they need.
FOX13 reached out to TDHS in Nashville for comment about the staffing shortages at the Raleigh location.
“At this time, we have not received any reports of SNAP applications being lost at the Raleigh location. If you have a specific customer that has expressed experiencing an issue, please provide their contact information and we can reach out to them directly to provide updates on their case.”