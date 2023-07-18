MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A key path taken by many wheelchair-bound residents and others in Raleigh needs to be upgraded to sidewalks for the sake of safety, they say.
The stretch of road in question is on Covington Pike, not far from Methodist North Hospital, a Walmart and a shopping center, which are fronted with sidewalks.
Many residents in a senior living apartment complex nearby rely on the narrow road to get to those two places, but the path is unsafe.
As it stands now, when using the route, they either face falling into a ravine avoiding oncoming traffic or confront traffic and possibly get struck.
There are no safe options, now, they emphasize.
So now residents are asking the city to get involved and put sidewalks into place.
A meeting with city leaders, including possibly Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, was supposed to take place today, July 18.
