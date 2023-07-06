MEMPHIS, Tenn. - State officials said on Thursday that it would take under six months for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to complete a rape kit.
In a news release, state officials said that the state's crime lab is now returning sexual assault kit tests to local law enforcement in an average of just over 22 weeks, citing a TBI report.
State officials said the new timeline was "an improvement from last August, when TBI says the average wait time for DNA results on sex assault cases was 45.4 weeks," or just over 11 months.
In April, a state bill said the TBI was not required to complete sexual assault kits within 30 days, which a move rape victim advocates had hoped for. But the bill said that the agency had to explain the delay and provide a completion date through quarterly progress reports.
The proposal was partly in response to a backlog in rape kits and a lawsuit stemming from a brutal crime in Memphis. The lawsuit, filed by Alicia Franklin and claimed that Cleotha Abston Henderson raped her a year before Eliza Fletcher was allegedly killed by Henderson, was ultimately dismissed.
In a statement, Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, called Thursday's announce "progress" but added that the "six-month turnaround time is still not where we need to be."
“We filed this legislation because victims of sexual assault deserve transparency and accountability from the state and an 11-month wait time for DNA test results is an unacceptable threat to public safety,” Lamar said.
Lamar continued: “As they hire and train more forensic scientists to process these sexual assault kits, I will be watching these numbers each quarter and demanding answers if we’re not achieving further reductions in test times with all the new resources dedicated by the legislature."
