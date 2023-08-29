Rapist who escaped Arkansas prison captured in West Virginia after a year on the run, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A convicted rapist who escaped an Arkansas prison on a jet ski more than a year ago was caught Monday afternoon in West Virginia, officials said.
Samuel Paul Hartman ran off from a work detail in a field near the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, officials said.
Hartman crossed the Mississippi River on a jet ski after he escaped from the prison, officials said. A farmer alerted police to two abandoned jet skis found at a boat ramp near three schools in Tunica County, Miss.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Hartman, 39, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Lewisburg, W.Va.
Also arrested were Hartman's wife, Misty Hartman, 39, his mother, Linda Annette White, 61 and White's boyfriend, Rodney Trent, 52, of Lester, W.Va., officials said. (Misty was previously identified by authorities as Hartman's sister.)
Trent faces felony charges of harboring a sex offender and assisting the trio while on the run, officials said.
The U.S. Marshals allege that both women — Misty Hartman and White — helped Samuel Hartman escape prison by using a pickup truck and jet skis. Officials said that they went to the detention facility and fired several shots at the work crew as Hartman ran into the vehicle.
The three left in the pickup truck and drove to the Mississippi River, where they took off in jet skis, officials said.
Authorities found the jet skis abandoned along the riverbank on the Mississippi side of the river, officials said.
In March, investigators learned that Linda White had ties to West Virginia and teamed up with authorities there, officials said.
“Today’s announcement is the culmination of a year of outstanding, dedicated work by our heroic law enforcement officers," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "Now that they have brought this dangerous fugitive to justice, all Arkansans can sleep safer at night."
At the time of his escape, Samuel Hartman was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 after being convicted of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter, officials said.
Authorities released a collage of the four arrested Monday, with Samuel Hartman's photo showing with appears to be blood on his face.
