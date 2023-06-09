MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Today, Memphis artist, established entrepreneur, and Bread Gang Entertainment CEO, Moneybagg Yo, announces his long-awaited US Larger Than Life tour.
The 23-date run kicks off this August and wraps up in his hometown of Memphis. Fans can expect Bagg to perform a plethora of his catalog including his No. 1 hits that topped the radio charts including, Said Sum, Time Today, Wockesha and Scorpio.
An exclusive FedExForum presale for Bagg’s Larger Than Life Tour is available beginning Monday, June 12, at noon for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails and texts and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the FedExForum Box Office. Tickets range in price from $55-$240 (prices subject to change).
The tour announcement arrives soon after the release of his deeply personal mixtape, Hard To Love, which reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart, and debuted Top on Spotify’s US & Global Album Debut Chart.
