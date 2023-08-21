LIMESTONE, Tenn. - A rare arrival of a spotless giraffe happened in East Tennessee last month.
Officials at Brights Zoo in Limestone, just northeast of Knoxville, announced the rare birth on Monday.
The giraffe was born on July 31, and on a rare occasion, without spots.
Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet.
She is 6 feet tall and is reportedly already thriving under the care of her mother and zoo staff. She is also available for viewing at the zoo.
A contest to name the giraffe started Monday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis police begin towing vehicles to private lots
- Walgreens in Memphis use classical music for crowd control
- Video shows moments gunshots rang out in Kroger parking lot FOX13 Memphis News Staff 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives