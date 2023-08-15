MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Customers discovered that intruders trashed their belongings inside their rented storage unit at a facility in East Memphis.
We are not talking about thieves. The units were infested with rats leaving behind feces and filth.
A customer told FOX13 rats destroyed $10,000 worth of her belongings at the Extra Space Storage facility at 7301 Winchester Road.
FOX13 took a tour of Shaderika Jones’s storage unit.
We found two dead rats lying on the ground of her unit. Another dead rat was underneath her late mother’s rocking chair and rat feces scattered everywhere.
“I came here yesterday. I just stood here and had tears rolling down my eyes. I just can’t believe this happened,” said Shaderika Jones, a customer.
Jones needed a place to put all her belongings and late mother’s furniture as she was looking for a new place to call home.
She said she wanted exactly what Extra Space Storage advertised on their website: a clean, updated and secure space.
But if you take a look around in this facility, you find rat traps on the ground.
“I don’t know what will jump out, what could possibly bite me,” said Jones.
Jones said she pays nearly $300 a month for the rented unit.
When she notified the manager about the rodents, they said she will be compensated $25.
However, that does not come close to what she lost.
“It’s not fair at all and people work too hard for their stuff or to pay them to trust them with our stuff,” Jones said.
FOX13 checked Extra Storage Space website and found they have 28 locations across the city.
Several other customers expressed their frustrations on Facebook and said they found the same exact issue inside their belongings, rats.
Extra Space responded, telling FOX13 it is unusual that they find rodents at their properties. They said tenants are not allowed to store food or perishable items, which often attract pests.
A company spokesperson spoke with FOX13.
“Extra Space has a pest control vendor who visits our properties regularly for inspections. Additionally, we have a pest control vendor who comes to our sites anytime we see activity,” the spokesperson said.
“There’s stuff going on and they just sweeping under the rug and all they thinking about is getting your dollar. They failed everybody who has a storage unit here big time,” Jones said.
