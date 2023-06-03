MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A monumental decision by a federal judge could have implications all over the region after striking down Tennessee’s law banning drag shows in public places.

The lawsuit was filed by Memphis-based group Friends of George’s, a theater group that produces drag performances, comedy sketches and plays as the law was set to go into effect.

The group celebrated on Twitter.

“WE WON! Judge Parker has declared Tennessee’s anti-drag law unconstitutional!” a tweet from the groups account read.

Judge Thomas Parker said the law was vague and too broad.

Thomas was appointed to his seat by former President Donald Trump in 2017.

Late Friday, Thomas wrote in his 70-page decision, "…the adult entertainment act is an unconstitutional restriction on the freedom of speech."

A first violation was set to be a misdemeanor and each subsequent violation would have been a felony offense.

Thomas’ ruling came after the suit had a final hearing in Memphis, and notably after a planned drag show at the Pink Palace in Memphis had been canceled after protests from far-right, white nationalist group, the Proud Boys.

The law was passed by the legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, criminalizing certain “adult cabaret” performances in places where they could be seen by kids, rendering the law unenforceable.

“It’s fantastic,” said Tami Montgomery, owner of DRUS Bar in Midtown, which Montgomery described as an “LGBTQ community center.”

“There’s a lot of fear (the law) instilled,” she said.

Lawmakers may appeal to a higher court or re-write the bill to make it comply with the constitution.

“It was just very vague and very ridiculous,” Montgomery said, speaking at her bar.

The decision was celebrated at a downtown Memphis Pride festival.

“Good on them. I feel like that’s what judges are supposed to do,” said Vashci Hill who was attending the festival.

A group across from the festival, standing on a corner, opposed it on what they said were religious grounds.

“The unadulterated word of God [condemns] anything Pride oriented. Take issue with the bible on that,” Ezra Yasharhla said.