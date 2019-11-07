Recall alert: Wegmans recalls two vegetable products

Grocery store chain Wegmans has recalled two of its vegetable products due to potential listeria contamination.
The company has recalled Veggie Power Blend and Tofu Shiitake Slaw, both of which were sold on the self-serve cold bar between Sept. 29 and Nov. 4.
If you purchased the affected products that were made by the Mann Packing Company, the products can be returned to the store for a full refund.
For more information call Wegmans at 855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
