MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A superintendent planning meeting took a slight turn following an unexpected attempt to shift the topic to five people who were recently banned from those meetings.
The Memphis-Shelby County School board was in the middle of another discussion on June 9, about steps they plan to take to select a new superintendent.
The third MSCS Board Retreat got underway, when another retreat of sorts was happening outside.
The recently banned group arrived to district headquarters with intentions of attending the meeting in progress, but were met by campus security and denied entry.
The meeting was also met with another tense moment when an unexpected guest entered the room.
Board Chair Althea Greene escorted State Representative Justin Pearson into the board auditorium
Vice Chair Sheleah Harris quickly dismissed the brief interruption.
“Absolutely not. Why are you interrupting our planning meeting,” Harris asked Pearson.
“You know what? Absolutely not. Thank you sir for being here. Thank you for your service. If you want to join, you can have a seat. We’re not doing that,” continued Harris.
FOX13 moved out of the meeting quickly to catch up with Pearson to learn more about what caused the interruption.
“I met with some amazing folks from the safety security team as well as some activists who have been banned,” Pearson told FOX13. “We’re trying to get a process to make sure that folks are able to participate and exercise their democratic rights.”
Meanwhile, a video provided by Tikeila Rucker, one of the five individuals banned from MSCS property, shows the interaction between campus security and the group as they tried to attend Friday’s meeting, access was denied.
“Excuse me. Ms. Spriggs, Ms. Rucker, Ms. Abraham, Mr. Morris, you guys have been issued an AOA.” Deputy Chief of Security Greg Sanders is heard in the video addressing the group. “You cannot come to our meeting. So, we are not allowing you to enter onto our property. We are not allowing you to enter into the board meeting.”
The group is accused of disruptive behavior and activating panic alarms in a May 9 board meeting.
“It’s been so much focus around the body alarms as opposed to why the alarms went off in the first place,” said Rachael Spriggs, who’s also banned from MSCS meetings and property. “We have been met with aggression, MPD officers, and being over-policed.”
Meantime, Greene doubled down on the district’s authority to enforce a ban in a public building.
“According to our Chief of Security, people can be banned from this building,” Greene told FOX13 Friday.
Following the meeting, Greene told FOX13 in an interview that she feels very confident that the ban will be lifted.
It’s unclear when that is set to happen.
She shared plans of meeting with each of the five banned individuals as early as next week.
