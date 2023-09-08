MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in the middle of a concert.
Another shooting in broad daylight just blocks away from the FedExForum.
With thousands expected in town for the weekend, there are concerns about safety in Downtown Memphis, even for the people who live here.
“It feels different now, it’s more dangerous. Can’t do nothing,” said Memphis native Travis Hammons.
Memphis resident Brian Hunter said, “I make sure I know where the exit is, where the entrance is, all I can do is stay alert.”
On Friday, some people said they were concerned about bigger crowds than usual.
“Lots of car break-ins and valuables stolen, can’t stay safe,” said Hammons.
In the last 48 hours, we’ve seen a shooting inside the FedEx Forum during a concert and then on Friday afternoon, a woman was shot while walking her dog as she intervened in an argument.
A witness told us the intended target was the man’s wife, but instead, he shot the woman who was a bystander.
“It’s scary. This lady, her husband did this to her, a husband, not a stranger. If your husband can do that to you. There’s just a bunch of monsters out here, people are going insane in my opinion,” said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.
So as people prep for a busy weekend, people who call Memphis home, said they’re hoping for the best.
“Just have presence of mind when you’re walking around, what people are doing and observing what’s going on around you,” said Joy Yancy.
The downtown traffic safety plan will be in effect all weekend, closing a handful of intersections throughout downtown.
