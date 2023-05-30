MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A driver pulled over by police is alleged to falsely tell officers he worked for a police department.
Wyatt Sacks, 27, was charged with criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer, disregarding a red light, driving with a revoked/suspended license, violation of financial law, reckless driving, speeding, violation of a vehicle registration law.
Sacks was speeding in a Jeep along Getwell Road on May 29 when officers saw the car go through a red light, police said.
When officers pulled Sacks over in a traffic stop on Rhodes Avenue, Sacks did not keep his hands on the steering wheel, as police instructed.
The man was detained, but would not provide personal identification nor tell officers his name.
Police determined his name.
He then told them he worked for the Collierville Police Dept., the report reads.
He again did not provide any identification and became irate, kicking the squad car, police said.
He was arrested without any incident, police said.
His bond was set at $250.
