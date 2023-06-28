MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A brutal heat wave is expanding across the South this week, impacting millions of Americans with triple-digit temperatures and extreme humidity that is cranking up the heat index, making it feel hotter than 110 degrees in some of the region’s most populated cities.

In the Mid-South, we will have an Excessive Heat Warning starting on Thursday. This is a Heat Warning so rare that we haven't seen one issued in almost a year.

But aside from the obvious dangers of daytime heat, there is a more dangerous aspect to this heat wave, one that is becoming more common because of the climate crisis: overnight temperatures are not cooling down enough, offering little relief from the oppressive heat, particularly for people who don’t have access to air conditioning.

Overnight temperature records are expected to far outpace daytime records this week. Around 90 afternoon high-temperature records could be broken across the South, from Texas to the Mississippi Valley and parts of Florida.

But overnight temperatures will also stay abnormally high, with potentially 180 nighttime records broken over this week, including our next three days.

Hotter nights are a consequence of the climate crisis, scientists have warned. On average, nights are warming faster than days in most of the US, according to the 2018 National Climate Assessment.

As the days grow warmer, there is more moisture in the air that traps the heat. During the day, that moisture reflects the heat, but at night, it traps the heat in.

Increasing nighttime heat is even more common in cities because of the urban heat island effect, in which metro areas are significantly hotter than their surroundings.

Areas with a lot of asphalt, concrete, buildings and freeways absorb more of the sun’s heat than areas with parks, rivers and tree-lined streets.

At night, when temperatures are supposed to cool down, the retained heat is released back into the air. Couple the urban heat island effect with people's fear of opening windows at night because of safety reasons and you have homes that can become like ovens.

Nighttime should be when our bodies are given a break from the heat. But with climate change, that’s becoming less likely to happen. A recent study found that heat-related deaths could be six times higher by the end of the century due to warmer nighttime temperatures, unless planet-warming pollution is significantly curbed.

Researchers have also warned the climate crisis is already affecting people’s ability to sleep. A study published last month found that people living in warmer climates lose more sleep for each degree of temperature increase.

It is estimated that by the end of the century, we could lose about two days of sleep per year, and it will be worse for people without access to air conditioning.

When a human body does not get the chance to recover, typically at night, heat stress can progress to heat stroke, which is associated with confusion, dizziness and passing out.

And while this can happen to anyone, the impacts are more amplified on the elderly, people with chronic underlying health conditions, and young children, particularly infants. Heat waves that go on for several days tend to be associated with more deaths as the body can no longer keep itself cool.

Living through a heat wave during the day can be like running a race. We need a cool break to recover and recuperate, and when nighttime temperatures don’t drop, we don’t get that critical time we need to relieve the stress on our bodies from being overheated during the day.