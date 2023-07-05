MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Independence Day caused a headache for emergency crews as they responded to fires across the region. Some were caused by fires, like the one that damaged an apartment complex in Hickory Hill Tuesday night.
According to the Red Cross, the week surrounding the Fourth of July is the busiest time of the year for house fires.
Leadership at the Mid-South Red Cross said the organization is swamped with cases. The organization reports teams were already helping with 35 homes damaged by storms over the last two weeks, then took an additional eight cases after the Hickory Hill apartment fire.
Now, they are working with the victims of yet another apartment fire in Binghampton as well as recovery from another round of storms Wednesday evening.
“Of course we were expecting to see a bump today, and that’s unfortunately borne itself out,” Steven Williams, interim director of the Mid-south Red Cross, said.
The Memphis Fire Department reported the fire at the Merton Manor Apartments in Binghampton began just after noon and was caused by a candle.
A spokesperson said one civilian and one firefighter were taken to the hospital and residents of 12 apartments were displaced, including Markina Freeman and her pregnant daughter, Nikita Paschall.
“I actually woke up out of my sleep screaming, fire, fire, and everyone started pulling me out of the apartment,” Paschall said.
“The glass started popping out of the windows,” Freeman said. “Next thing you know, we looked up and it was coming through the roof.”
The pair said they and their loved ones were unharmed, but they have lost everything.
“I feel devastated,” Freeman said. “I’d wish this on no one.”
Five of the 12 units that burned had been leased to the nonprofit Door of Hope Memphis, which sets people experiencing homelessness up with a place to stay.
“Fortunately, we do have additional properties that we can move some of our folks into,” Porsha Goodman, the organization’s executive director, said.
Goodman said she got in touch with the Red Cross because her clients will need a place to stay while she makes more permanent arrangements. Red Cross volunteers made the scene shortly after the fire was put out.
Williams said the Red Cross can address the victim’s most immediate needs, like getting them a hotel room for the night, but between the fires and storm recovery, its volunteers are spread thin.
“It’s challenging. It’s challenging for our volunteers,” Williams said. “Now is the time. If you ever thought about volunteering, please come say hello.”
Williams showed FOX13 part of the kit Red Cross volunteers are issued to help fire victims. It includes a voucher for a free report form the Memphis Fire Department to help make an insurance claim, a form that proves medications were destroyed in the fire, contact information for organizations that can help provide food, clothes and shelter and more.
Williams said 90% of the organization’s workforce are made up of volunteers and 90 cents out of every dollar donated goes directly to the Red Cross’s mission.
Those interested in donating or volunteering can get in touch at redcross.org.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives