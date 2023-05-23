MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP), Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis, and the Satellite Prison Camp (SPC) Millington has started a new program for eligible inmates to receive their Tennessee Identification Card and Driver’s License.
The opportunity is available through the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, according to a release.
The program also includes the Commercial Driver's License (CDL).
Earlier this year, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by FBOP and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security officials for a five-year commitment.
Through this program, inmates within 12 months of approaching their release date can obtain a valid Tennessee driver’s license, Tennessee CDL, Commercial Learner’s Permit, or a Tennessee photo identification card license.
FCI Memphis Reentry and Education Departments will coordinate the CDL program, a four-to-six-week classroom curriculum that covers in-depth training on commercial motor vehicle operation, safety regulations, and federal and state laws.
After gaining their permit, the inmates will practice operating a commercial vehicle for approximately 30 to 60 days, take the road-test, and finally, acquire their CDL license.
This initiative was led by the Federal Reentry Council, comprised of the following federal partner agencies: Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diersen Charities, the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Tennessee; the United States Probation Office, Western District of Tennessee; the Federal Public Defender’s Office, Western District of Tennessee; and the United States District Court, Western District of Tennessee.
Reentry starts the moment an inmate is taken into custody. The FBOP understands oftentimes, it is difficult for inmates to transition from prison back into society.
This program will provide a much-needed opportunity for inmates to gain valuable skills and have a second chance. The transportation industry needs qualified CDL drivers, and this program will provide a valuable resource for employers across the state of Tennessee.
