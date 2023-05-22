Regional One Career Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Regional One Health (ROH) will be hosting a career fair between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 23, 2023. 

ROH said they are recruiting for all open positions and offering premium pay and sign-on bonuses for certain positions. 

The career fair will be held at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at 3030 Poplar Avenue. 

