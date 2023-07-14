MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A one-time Memphis basketball star is being remembered after she died early Thursday morning.
Danielle Ballard was hit and killed by a car in North Memphis.
Memphis Police said it happened at the intersection of Coleman Road and Raleigh-Lagrange Road shortly after 1:30 a.m.
“I want the world to know Danielle Ballard was the G.O.A.T. and she was amazing,” said Rachal Nolen, Ballard’s cousin.
Rachal Nolen was getting ready for work early Thursday morning when she got a text from a family member.
It said her cousin Danielle Ballard was dead.
Ballard was 29 years old.
Investigators said the driver stayed on scene.
“It threw me in instant anxiety. That’s my baby,” said Nolen.
Nolen was 10 years older than Ballard.
She described her cousin as a ball of love.
She said Ballard left an everlasting impact on and off the basketball court at Central High School and LSU.
“My baby was in Hawaii at a basketball tournament in high school. Winning in high school. Seeing those memories, I didn’t even know happened. This baby was loved,” said Nolen.
But Nolen said Ballard was diagnosed with bipolar disorder about eight years ago and struggled with the mental illness after she graduated from college.
Standing by her cousin's side, Nolen said she did everything she could to support Ballard.
She will honor Ballard’s legacy by opening up a gym to host a basketball camp for kids.
“Everybody is saying good stuff about my baby and I just hate she ain’t going to see it because a lot of days she didn’t feel it. But the world loves Danielle Ballard,” said Nolen.
Nolen said she will raise awareness on mental illness and help those who have bipolar disorder.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police for an update, and they said the investigation into Danielle’s death continues.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Young Dolph murder suspects get trial date
- 2 wanted after woman carjacked in northeast Memphis, police say
- Former top Memphis educator warns drivers after being latest victim in 'bump and rob' carjacking
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives