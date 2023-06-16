MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department said officers found human remains late Thursday night as they searched for a missing 4-year-old girl.
Multiple sources tell FOX13 that the mother of the child and her boyfriend are now detained after police found a child's remains.
Police said no charges have been filed.
The remains were found around 11:50 p.m., June 15, in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue. That’s where police had said 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, who has a feeding tube, had gone missing early Thursday morning.
Samuels was last seen on video surveillance in that area around 3 a.m., and she was noticed missing around 6 a.m. That’s when a family member told police they had woken up to find the door to their home open and the child missing.
The girl's family told FOX13 that they are heartbroken and asked the community to reach out to police if they have any information. FOX13 found out from Sequoia's great uncle that she was born premature and needs her medication.
Memphis Police issued a City Watch for her Thursday morning. Police said they had not issued an Amber Alert, because, at the time, there was no evidence of a kidnapping.
The TBI later issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sequoia as well.
According to Memphis Police, the investigation continues.