MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department said officers found human remains late Thursday night as they searched for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Multiple sources tell FOX13 that the mother of the child and her boyfriend are now detained after police found a child's remains.

Police said no charges have been filed.

The remains were found around 11:50 p.m., June 15, in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue. That’s where police had said 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, who has a feeding tube, had gone missing early Thursday morning.