MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A North Memphis community came together again today, this time in mourning.
Two days ago, they helped search for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels. Friday, police said they believed they’d found the girl’s remains near her home. Investigators said her mother admitted the girl had not gone missing Thursday, but had been dead for weeks.
Emotions were high Saturday at a memorial and vigil to remember the 4-year-old.
“I’m so sorry that we have to come together like this as a family. I’m so sorry,” a family member told the crowd at the vigil.
Dozens filled the Uptown area Saturday evening to celebrate the memory of the little girl whose life was cut short.
Jacqueline Bass is the aunt of both Sequoia and Sequoia’s mom, Brittany Jackson. As FOX13 has reported, Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse and filing a false report. Despite those charges, their aunt acknowledges her heartbreak from losing them both.
“My niece is the mama and the baby; is [they’re] gone, and I’m going to miss them and I love them.”
Now loved ones and the Uptown Community only left with a memory and the power of faith and hope.
“We’re just going to have to keep our hands in God’s hands and believe he’s going to get us through this trying time,” said Bishop Derrick Dotson who told FOX13 he attended church with the family.
Meanwhile, Bass said she wants others to learn from the devastation that happened to her family.
“Listen to what I have to say. If you know any child at any age going through something, please let somebody know. Please help that child. If you don’t want the baby or the child, give them to somebody that’s going to love them.”
Jackson’s boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, is also charged with filing a false report. Police documents say Jackson told detectives he killed Sequoia weeks ago and put her body in garbage bags kept in their home until this week.
