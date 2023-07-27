MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We remember Memphis rapper Young Dolph who would have turned 38-years-old on today, July 27, 2023.

Adolph Thorton Jr., known better by his stage name Young Dolph, was known around the Mid-South and the world for his music.

In November 2021, Dolph was murdered in the city he self-proclaimed he was the King of, Memphis, at Makeda's Homeade Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd.

Since the tragic event, Young Dolph has been remembered with museums, campaigns, music, and murals around the world.

Dolph was known for his philanthropy and his community service events such as the annual Turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving in his hometown.

As of July 2023, the alleged suspects who are responsible for the murder of Young Dolph have a trial date set for March 11, 2024.

Both Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith face charges of conspiracy, first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, employ of firearm with intent, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon and theft of property.