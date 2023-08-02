NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released his third nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video, inviting out-of-state law enforcement officers and Tennesseans to join the ranks.
The renewed effort follows two law enforcement pitches in 2021 and 2022.
In the video, titled “Join the THP Family,” trooper cadets share why they chose to join the THP ranks.
“Law enforcement officers from across the country recognize that there’s no better place to work, live and raise a family than Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee in a Aug. 2 release.
“Over the past two years, we’ve recruited a record number of troopers to Tennessee’s ranks, and we continue to welcome men and women nationwide to join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.”
Since Gov. Lee’s first pitch in 2021, 200 new troopers have joined the THP, including 28 officers from out of state. The THP has received a record 1,000 applications for its newest cadet class, which begins in November.
