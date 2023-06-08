MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It appears a restaurant owned by rapper 2 Chainz will be expanding to Memphis.
On Wednesday, the city's Design Review Board gave the green light for the plans to move forward.
The restaurant — called Esco Restaurant & Tapas — will be located a block from FedExForum and Beale Street.
Renovations for the "upscale restaurant and lounge" are underway.
