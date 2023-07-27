MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Business is booming for Joe Morrow in Binghampton.
“I'm swamped,” said the owner of Morrow’s Auto Body and Sales. “My challenges are too much work and not enough employees.”
Morrow told FOX13 that the demand for repairs continues to grow, even as prices have risen.
“A couple years ago, I might have been paying $60 for a pint of paint,” he said. “Now, it might be $100 or $120 for the same pint.”
His father started the business back in 1970. Morrow said he’s never seen prices rise this quickly.
“My paint prices are double,” he said. “That has to go somewhere. I can't just eat that because that's killing my profit.”
The cost to repair a car has risen nearly 20% in the past year, according to the Consumer Price Index. However, there are still ways that you can save money if you need a repair.
“A lot of the labor rates on local places are a little cheaper,” Morrow said. “But I also say do your homework.”
If you choose a local body shop, Morrow said you can ask about bringing in a part from a junkyard.
“If you have the time and resources, you'll save money,” he said.
FOX13 met Parkway Village resident Paul Miller replacing a "strut" at Pull-A-Part near New Chicago.
“A strut used to be like $15,” he said. “Now it's like $36.”
Frayser resident James Pierce found a tire there for just $20.
“Outside of here, they are expensive,” Pierce said.
