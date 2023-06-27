SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now

FILE PHOTO: SNAP benefits increased on Oct. 1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Human Services is prepared to give replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to households that have sustained losses due to severe weather, which may have caused power outages or a household disaster, the department said in a media release.

The replacement benefits are available for those who either:

  • Lost power due to a power outage of 12 hours or more
  • Lost food due to household misfortune

Individuals seeking replacement benefits must sign an affidavit here and send it to TDHS.

The other requirements are that SNAP recipients must request the replacement within 10 calendar days of experiencing food loss, officials said.

Once approved, the benefits are issued on the current recipient’s EBT card.

According to the TDHS, replacement benefits will be granted solely for the amount of the loss and will not be allowed to exceed the current month's allotment.

Customers in need of assistance can call the D-SNAP number at 615-984-0919, or by visiting a TDHS office in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties.

