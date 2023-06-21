LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Children’s continues its annual streak on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals list, celebrating national rankings for seven of its service lines, for the second year in a row.
The new rankings underscore Arkansas Children’s commitment to industry best practices, emphasis on safe care and delivering some of the nation’s best outcomes for children, all while serving more children than ever and preparing for its most ambitious clinical expansion.
The state’s only pediatric health system is proud to have the following programs ranked on the 2023/2024 Best Children’s Hospitals list:
- Cancer (40, highest-ever ranking)
- Cardiology & Heart Surgery (45)
- Diabetes & Endocrinology (44)
- Nephrology (34)
- Orthopedics (45)
- Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (31)
- Urology (39)
The national rankings reflect contributions from nearly every department in the Arkansas Children’s system, as teams focus on delivering better access, exceptional outcomes and improved on-campus experiences.
“Three years ago, we embarked on a strategic plan to bring Arkansas children the best outcomes in the country, and we are demonstrating remarkable excellence and progress in this work,” said Arkansas Children’s President & CEO Marcy Doderer, FACHE. “As we continue to serve more children, in more ways, these U.S. News & World Report rankings reflect how the entire team consistently strives for excellence every day with every child.”
The expert opinions of pediatric specialists from across the nation factor heavily in the rankings, as do resources including technologies and treatments available.
The 17th annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.
Arkansas Children’s also ranked 7th in regional rankings released by U.S. News & World Report today. Arkansas Children’s is ranked within the Southeast Region along with pediatric hospitals from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
A hospital’s regional ranking status is assessed by evaluating the total number of specialties the hospital was ranked in – better rankings are assigned to hospitals with more nationally ranked service lines.
U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available.
