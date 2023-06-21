MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the 13th consecutive year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has been recognized as a 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report.
The rankings assist parents of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them.
“I am proud that Le Bonheur consistently has been recognized as a “Best Children’s Hospital” by U.S. News & World Report,” said Le Bonheur Interim President and Surgeon-in-Chief Trey Eubanks, MD, FACS. “This honor shows that Le Bonheur continues to be the best place for kids in our city, region and beyond. We are proud to display the U.S. News & World Report badge as a symbol of excellence that reminds parents that their children are in the best hands.”
Le Bonheur has been included in the prestigious list with recognition in five specialties; Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology.
U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists.
Children’s hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.
“For 17 years, U.S. News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children’s hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. For more information on the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals, explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestHospitals.
