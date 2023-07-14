MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of shooting and killing a doctor in a Collierville medical office has a history of violence and mental health concerns, according to incident reports obtained by FOX13.
Larry Pickens is charged with the murder of Dr. Ben Mauck in an exam room at the Campbell Clinic office on Poplar Ave. in Collierville.
FOX13 got the reports about Larry Pickens from Central Records for an incident in 2014 in Memphis and one in 2016 in Shelby County, as well as more recent reports where he called police.
According to a report from July 17, 2014, Memphis Police responded to a home on Crump Blvd. for an argument between Pickens, his mother, and his stepfather, Leamen Osborne. According to the report, during the argument, Pickens grabbed a utensil from the fireplace to protect himself. Osborne told police he then grabbed a gun and fired a shot into the floor as a warning. Pickens said he then left the house. The police took both men into custody. The report, which lists the offense as "Aggravated Assault/DV," lists Pickens and Osborne as both victims and suspects.
Two years later, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to another aggravated assault involving the men. On Oct. 31, 2016, a report says deputies were called to a home on Briona Street, which is in a neighborhood near E. Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road. They found Osborne on the floor, bleeding and in pain. The report says Pickens’s mother told deputies her son stabbed Osborne during an argument. She said the men were arguing in the kitchen when Pickens went up to his bedroom, came back with a kitchen knife, and stabbed Osborne in the upper torso. She told investigators that Osborne ran out of the house, but Pickens followed and hit him multiple times in the back. The mother was able to distract Pickens while another witness got the knife away from him. Deputies later caught Pickens and charged him with attempted murder.
FOX13 reported about the stabbing on Nov. 1, 2016, including that Pickens was going to have a mental evaluation.
This week, FOX13 found the assault and attempted murder charges in a Lexis-Nexis search of Pickens, but there were no related reports about the case in online court records or a TBI criminal background report, which means the charges may have been expunged. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office told FOX13 that if records were expunged, the office could not discuss them.
In a report from April 2022, Memphis Police say Pickens called them because he thought someone had been in his apartment. During that encounter, police say Pickens told them he had schizophrenia and was not medicated.
Germantown Police also released reports from a pair of encounters last week with Pickens at another Campbell Clinic location. On July 5, Germantown officers responded after staff at Campbell Clinic’s office on Wolf River Blvd. said he was asking for doctors and wanted to know what time the building closed, according to a report. Pickens left, but police were called again about 30 minutes later because Pickens was asking "unusual questions" about doctors, like where they parked their cars. Officers told Pickens Campbell Clinic they did not want him back on the property.
Six days later, police and witnesses said Pickens was a patient at the Collierville office when he shot Dr. Mauck three times and walked out. The police caught him minutes later outside the building.
