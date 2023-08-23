NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Butting heads.
It’s the best way to describe what’s happening within the Republican party as special session continues.
We’re only three days into this Tennessee special session on public safety and it seems like the Senate is looking to move forward with only three bills while the House still had more than 30 on the table.
The Republicans have the majority in both the House and senate here in Tennessee, but as special session continues, they are not on the same page.
The Senate has left little room for discussion or votes on dozens of pieces of legislation, including bills filed by House Republicans.
“The two mental health bills I still have, I decided to work very hard on them, and they’ve both kind of been shelved in the Senate so that’s quite frustrating,” said state Rep. John Gillespie (R-Memphis).
Gillespie said he’s still holding out hope, but the public seems to have lost hope.
As the Senate floor session adjourned Wednesday, a group unraveled a banner that read "NO GUN REFORM, NO PEACE" and chanted, "You’ve done nothing!"
We asked state Sen. Brent Taylor (R-Memphis) about the frustration that his colleagues in the House describe.
His response was, “It can be frustrating but again: 'Blessed are the flexible so they should not be out of shape.'”
Gillespie pointed out that this special session is about public safety at the end of the day.
“I don’t think public safety should ever be a partisan issue, but there are certain people in the building labeling it as that and that is frustrating and I think dangerous to the citizens who are suffering every day,” he said.
Taylor said he agrees, and he’s looking ahead to regular session in January.
“That’s not the end of the debate, the end of our action. We’ll be back in January with a lot more discussion, the work of public safety is never done,” said Taylor.
Both the House and the Senate are expected to be back on the floor Thursday morning.
At that point, we’ll get a chance to see what bills get pushed through and what doesn’t make the cut.
