MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mitchell family didn’t let the heat ruin their good eats.
“It's been hot,” said Toni Mitchell, a Raleigh mother. “Our food is starting to go bad, so we are just trying to cook everything that we got.”
The family is one of thousands across Memphis without power since 7 p.m. Sunday.
Memphis, Light, Gas and Water crews had restored power to about 71,000 people as of noon Tuesday. However, 48,000 people were still experiencing outages as of 4:30 p.m.
“It's kind of getting unbearable,” Mitchell said.
On Bright Star Lane in Bartlett, every single house was without power.
“It's super hot,” said Stephen Johnston. “Really hot. I think it's going to get worse.”
Johnston showed FOX13 his freezer, which was leaking water all over his kitchen tiles.
He had one question for Memphis, Light, Gas and Water.
“I would just be curious where all the money’s going?” he asked. “It seems like a lot of cities have systems that have moved lines underground.”
The president and CEO of MLGW told members of the media that an investment in underground lines could double the rates that customers pay.
He said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible, but he did not have a timeline.
“My effort is to get it on as fast as I possibly can,” Doug McGowen said. “If I had a magic wand and I could turn everybody’s power on today, I would.”
He did predict that the boil water advisory could be lifted by Wednesday afternoon. McGowen promised the public that their dollars are going to necessary infrastructure improvements.
“We feel the pressure to deliver,” he said. “You deserve a system that works.”
