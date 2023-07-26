CRENSHAW, Miss. - Germantown is not the only Mid-south community in the middle of a days-long water crisis.
The water system has been up and down for more than a week. FOX13 paid a visit to the mayor to find out exactly what the problem is.
“The mayor and all of them, everyone is trying to do as much as they can,” Nadia Hollins, who lives in Crenshaw, said. “But you have got to look at it. This is your town. This is your town. You have got to make your town better.”
Crenshaw residents told FOX13 they are tired of living off bottled water. Since July 18, they have been dealing with a water system that simply isn’t working the way it should.
Residents said the water lines keep losing pressure and when water finally comes out, it has to be boiled before use.
The mayor said the town’s water lines are getting too old and crumbling.
“Infrastructure, man, it’s hard to say. We’ve got to get the funds to get it fixed,” Mayor Marco Goings of Crenshaw said when asked when the problem might be fixed. “We have got some of it fixed, but we don’t know how long it might hold.”
He said replacement piping is expensive and the town only has one maintenance worker. He isn’t sure when the boil order could be lifted or when the pressure will be consistent again.
“They know the situation,” Goings said of Crenshaw’s residents. “The pipes have been here as long as some of their grandmas and granddads. Just be patient.”
He said residents can pick up water bottles at the town’s fire station, but people who live there said they need to be able to cook and drink without leaving the house to stock up whether the fix is pricey or not.
“Just do better. That’s it. Just do better,” Hollins said. “It’s like in the olden days, when they would say save for a rainy day. When you save for a rainy day you would be prepared for stuff like this.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot to death at Family Dollar, police say
- Did your lights flicker and your water get low? Here's why
- Germantown issues 'temporary irrigation stoppage' as city works toward lifting water restriction
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives