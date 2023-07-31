GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Days after Germantown officials gave all clear for residents to consume the water, questions still swirl as there is concern from many residents that there may still be problems.
FOX13 News was there Sunday as Germantown Public Works gathered water samples for testing from a hydrant that had been opened by the fire department on Cordes Rd. only moments earlier.
The pipes were still being flushed days after the city told its residents the water is safe to drink, but there are signs there may still be issues.
A Facebook group full of some 6,000 Germantown residents has become a sounding board for frustration as some said they still smelled diesel even after flushing their systems.
One person was distributing dozens of at-home oil test strips to help.
“A lot of people complaining of odor. I don’t know if it went to the other houses, but it hasn’t bothered me,” said CK Hicks, a resident.
At least one member of the private Facebook group said they smelled fuel in their water, even after flushing.
Multiple residents on Cordes Rd. who declined an invitation to speak on camera, opted still not to use the water because they did not trust it, they said.
Kaitlyn George, 20, said she’s recovering after getting sick from drinking the water hours before warnings against drinking it became public.
“It was terrible stomach issues. I was up at 3 a.m., 4 a.m., crying,” she said.
George wrote an email Germantown’s mayor after she said he stood before news cameras at a news conference and downplayed illnesses resulting from drinking tainted water.
What was clear was that many in Germantown were still not completely certain about the water.
“We should know that the water is safe,” said Jeff Doria, a friend of George’s.
Friday, we asked Methodist Germantown Hospital about illnesses from the tainted water.
A spokeswoman said they were not aware of anyone coming to the ER there to be treated.
