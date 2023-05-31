MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For many MSCS students, summer break is just getting started.
For many, it is a chance to relax and have fun without having to worry about exams or due dates.
For other children, the time away from school can be an opportunity to head down a dark path.
It’s no secret Memphis and Shelby County have seen a dramatic rise in property crimes like carjackings and break-ins over the last year, thanks in large part to unsupervised teens.
“I’m the watcher, I’m the grandmother,” Rose Harris said. “I don’t trust other people.”
Harris said she and her children spend the vast majority of the long summer days at the Peabody Park splash pad, which is free and open every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Everywhere they’ve got that is supposed to be for the kids, you have to pay to go there or you need a membership,” she said.
When it comes to free activities for children, park and splash pad options are plentiful around the city.
The zoo also offers free admission Tuesday afternoons.
But for families who do not have someone available to supervise the kids, summer camps might be a better option.
Memphis Public Libraries offer several five-day camps for teens with focuses on topics like art and robotics.
Community centers also offer free eight-week camps for both kids and teens, keeping them entertained and out of trouble for almost the entire summer break.
“They get out and they’ve got nothing else to do. They’re just out there thinking let’s go do this, let’s go do that,” Harris said. “Get them something to do!”
The City of Memphis assembled a long list of camps and activities for kids and teens.
