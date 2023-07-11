MEMPHIS, Tenn. – City of Memphis administrators have added steps to new short-term rental permit applications to curtail complaints of houses being turned into party rentals.
The regulations were discussed at the council’s committee meeting on July 11th and were in response to numerous residents telling representatives about loud, disruptive parties that police have been unable to shut down.
Previously, to designate a property as either a long-term or short-term rental, a simple filing permit with the city was required.
New changes to getting the permit, administrators say, include limiting any residential rental properties to no more than three bedrooms.
Information must also be provided upfront that includes proof of ownership, evidence of property taxes, property insurance, a site plan, and a local contact.
Requiring that a local contact be provided is in response to residences being used through online, out-of-town vacation rentals.
Once the permit is filed electronically, more steps are taken, including a necessary onsite property inspection by a code inspector to ensure the residence complies with local codes.
The permit fee costs $300, and subsequent annual re-application costs $150.
John Zeanah, director of planning and community development, told the council that residences already established as long-term rentals with the city are grandfathered in and thus exempt from the new regulations.
Once a new permit is granted, it can be revoked after three violations of city code, such as a noise or excess parking violation.
A residential property owner or manager advertising it as a rental space for a party would equate to a zoning violation, administrators said.
So too must a rental property be used consistently with where and how the property was already zoned.
A residential property, for example, cannot be used for holding a commercial event, Zeanah said.
"Anyone in the city can host a party for friends. It's when it turns into a commercial event that it becomes a problem," he said.
Councilwoman Patrice Robinson said she was especially concerned about the danger of rental properties with swimming pools being host to parties with alcohol and swimming.
She requested that the zoning department create a flyer explaining to residents the steps that will be taken first before code enforcement can pursue revoking a rental property's license.
"It needs to be simple and include the steps so neighbors don't get frustrated when police come and file a report and nothing gets done (immediately)," she said.
