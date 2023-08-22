MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Outside of some adjustments, the Memphis Police Department’s traffic safety plan for Downtown’s entertainment district re-implemented last weekend is here to stay.
That’s the message MPD Chief CJ Davis repeated to the Memphis City Council’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee held on Aug. 22.
“Times have changed. We just can’t allow persons to be Downtown with guns and doing other egregious behavior,“ Davis said. “This plan is one for the future.”
Davis and Paul Young, president of the Downtown Memphis Commission, fielded questions about the plan re-enacted quickly after a shooting into a crowd of people that sent eight injured to the hospital occurred on Aug. 13 near Beale Street.
“This plan is something that will be constantly monitored to ensure that the area remains a safe, lively atmosphere,” Young said. “It is a great step in the right direction.”
Both said that their plan was first reviewed and included suggestions from businesses on and around Beale Street.
They said that execution of the safety plan over the weekend worked well and attributed it to an increase of two working shifts of officers covering the late-night into early-morning hours, as well as weapon detectors and strategic barricades that did not impede visitors access to adjacent parking lots, hotels, or businesses.
Much of the discussion in the meeting concerned an effort by officers to not just police Beale Street and its four entrances, but the surrounding streets and alleys where people with wrong intentions hang around when they can’t get onto Beale Street while possessing weapons.
Davis said a future consideration would be to see how the city could compel owners of private property surrounding Beale to stop visitors from congregating on their empty lots.
Councilman Martavious Jones said he is going to pursue getting the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to devote some its Deputies to partner with MPD for the entertainment zone.
Councilman Chase Carlisle noted that many underaged visitors get on Beale before police and barricades are set up on the weekends to circumvent restrictions.
He suggested that the plan be tweaked whereas anyone on Beale after 8 p.m. during the weekends, in order to avoid removal from the street, must show security one of two wristbands: an underaged colored one, or an of-age colored one.
Carlisle said that while crime is not isolated to Downtown, and every crime matters, mitigating criminal behavior Downtown is paramount for the economy and perhaps also for the future of the Memphis Grizzlies, which play in FedExForum, located at the top of Beale.
"What's the status of Beale street over the next 20 years. That impacts your brand," he said.
"Here's a hard truth: When people talk about Chicago or L.A., N.Y or L.A., their trips there are to some large tourist area, and that is their experience in that city for which they go back and tell people I had a great time," he said.
"If we can't find a way for tourists and Memphians to feel safe and comfortable Downtown we will lose our city, and I don't know any other way to say that more clearly."
