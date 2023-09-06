OXFORD, Miss. - A wall collapsed at a funeral home in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday night leaving one person trapped, according to the Oxford Fire Department.
The fire department said that a retaining wall collapsed around 5 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home on Commerce Parkway.
One person was trapped in the partial collapse, leaving one person trapped in a hole, Oxford Fire said.
It took first responders more than three hours to free that person, according to the fire department. No information about their injuries was available, though EMS did take them away from the scene in an ambulance.
A total of 23 firefighters went to the scene, the fire department said.
