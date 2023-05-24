MEMPHIS, Tenn. - School districts across the state are slowing releasing how their students scored on the English Language Arts section of the TCAP test.
The Tennessee Department of Education said that about 60% of third graders in the state scored below proficient.
In the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district, about 75% did not pass. That means they have to retest or are at risk of repeating their grade.
"He's a third grader who's above average in math and science. And to me, like, he fails one section of the test, and he has to repeat the third grade," Holly Meyer, a mother of a third grader in the Sumner County School District, said.
Meyer said her son loves school and has no problems academically. However, the third grader twice failed to reach proficiency on the ELA portion of the TCAP exam.
"He didn't seem like it really upset him a whole lot. But he had a baseball game that night, and my husband coaches his team, and he said that he just was really off and didn't seem like his normal self," she said.
A new state law requires third graders who don't pass the exam to repeat the grade or enroll in summer school or get tutoring.
The high-stress situation is leading to a lot of anxiety among parents and students.
"It can inhibit somebody's performance if they're really anxious about how they're going to do on a test," Colby Butzon, a licensed psychologist for Le Bonheur pediatrics, said. "Now that some of the students have not passed the test and are having to retake it, it's leading to that anxiety all over again."
Butzon said parents should remind their kids that their score does not define who they are as a person.
"This is a very high-pressure situation, and especially since it's really hitting third graders so hard, they are very young and don't necessarily have those coping mechanisms of putting this into context and understanding that this doesn't mean anything about me as a person," she said.
Butzon said parents should look at the big picture and find out what the next steps are for their child.
Meanwhile, Meyer said she plans to appeal her son's score.
"I get his report card grades and it shows me he's on track and that he's passed all the classes, including language arts," she said.
